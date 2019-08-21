ONE person was taken to hospital after being cut free from a car which crashed with a tractor in the North York Moors.
Emergency services were called to the crash in Grosmont at around 2.25pm yesterday (August 20).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said one casualty was freed from the car by fire crews using hydraulic cutting gear and taken to hospital.
Traffic constable Mark Patterson wrote on Twitter: "Car occupant lucky not to be more seriously injured."
