FIREFIGHTERS were called to three fires in York yesterday evening (August 20), which are all believed to have been started deliberately by children.
Shortly after 7pm, crews from York responded to reports of two small fires in the playing field at St Nicholas Fields.
They used beaters to put out the fires.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Cause was believed to be deliberate from children."
Then at around 8.35pm, crews from York responded to another report of a small fire, which was in Tang Hall Park. The fire was out when they arrived.
"Crews carried out an inspection and the cause was believed to be deliberate from children again," the spokesperson added.
