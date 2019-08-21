PERMANENT bollards could be installed in York city centre streets to protect the area from terrorist attacks - if plans are approved by senior councillors.

And the council will also work with the Counter Terrorism Unit to look at measures to protect Christmas shoppers this year.

Permanent bollards will be installed at the end of Parliament Street “at the earliest opportunity”, according to a report prepared for a meeting of City of York Council’s executive.

And permanent “hostile vehicle mitigation measures” would also be installed at the racecourse entrance at the junction of Racecourse Road and Knavesmire Road.

Temporary measures were introduced to protect York city centre last November by restricting access to the busiest streets between 10.30am and 5pm. Senior councillors will be asked to make these restrictions permanent - with sliding bollards that move aside rather than underground installed at Parliament Street, St Sampson’s Square, High Ousegate and Spurriergate, Coney Street, Davygate, Finkle Street, Church Street and Jubbergate.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne said: “While terror attacks in the UK are very rare, the threat remains and we are fully aware of the risks.

“The safety of everyone in our city is the highest priority, so we have to act on police and counter-terrorist unit advice.

“At the same time, we have to consider how we can strike the right balance between security and accessibility.

“We have been working with those businesses and residents who would be most affected to limit the impact of these restrictions, and I’d like to thank all those who have given their time to share their perspectives and ideas.”

Blue badge holders were invited to have their say on how restricted access will affect them.

And senior councillors will consider approving parking on St Sampson’s Square for Dial and Ride services, changing the taxi rank in Piccadilly into blue badge parking during the day and promoting alternative services like Shopmobility and Dial and Ride.

The parking time outside Explore in Museum Street could also be extended from two hours to three.

The report says the measures “will have significant costs” - including installation and the need for staff to operate them - and the final budget will be discussed at a future council meeting.

It says: “A sliding bollard system is considered to be the best solution for York.”

It adds that the council will work with emergency services to arrange the best way to maintain access for police, fire and ambulance vehicles.

The area outside York Minster is not included in the plans but the report says the council will continue to work with the Minster “to review security arrangements”.

The plans will be discussed at a council executive meeting at West Offices on August 29 at 5.30pm.