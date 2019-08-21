PLANS to upgrade the Clifton Moor roundabout on the A1237 York Outer Ring Road will be discussed at a council meeting next week.
The £38 million scheme to improve seven roundabouts, which will receive wider entrances and exits, aims to reduce congestion. The plans went to public consultation for four weeks in March 2019.
The report recommends that the work goes ahead, providing funding is confirmed.
Cllr Andy D’Agorne, deputy leader and executive member for transport, said: “I would like to thank residents, businesses and visitors for their cooperation during the works at Wetherby Road, which is now completed; and for their participation in the public consultation for Clifton Moor junction.The detailed design includes provision for a cycle and pedestrian underpass to link to a major housing development proposed within the submitted Local Plan, thus helping to promote sustainable travel in the area.”
