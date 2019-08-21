COACH bookings between London and York have seen a 144 per cent increase.

The sudden rise is due to the East Coast Mainline being shut between Peterborough and London King’s Cross this bank holiday weekend.

In response to the rise, National Express has increased capacity on many of its services to help customers whose travel plans have been derailed.

John Boughton, commercial director at National Express, said: “We would encourage anyone looking to travel this weekend to forward plan and book their coach tickets.”