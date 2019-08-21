A PLAQUE has been installed at Spark:York in memory of a cyclist who died in a crash last month.

James Moore-Carnell, 29, was killed in a collision with a car near his home in Stockton Lane on July 14, which is still under investigation by police.

His death came as a massive shock to Leon Sledmore and Mike Brand, who own several businesses at Spark:York, the innovative business start-up and social space based in converted shipping containers in Piccadilly.

They said James had fitted out Sloppy’s burger business and the adjacent Bar No 9 and had also helped them set up a similar venture in Doncaster, and he had subsequently become very good friends with them.

They said they had decided to install a plaque below the counter at Sloppy’s in James’ memory, which reads: “In loving memory of James Moore. For leaving his mark on Spark. ‘Can I have a can of Red stripe please?’ 1990-2019.”

Leon said James, 29, had been a big part of Spark: York and the wake had been held there after his funeral earlier this month.

“He had become a really good friend,” he said. “He was a very good lad. It was a massive shock.”

He said the plaque’s wording was a reference to the way James had always had a habit of turning up on an evening just as Sloppy’s was about to close and asking for a Red Stripe drink.

Mike said it had been a real shock when he heard James - "someone so young" - had died.

He said: “He would help you out as best as he could. He did wonders for me and Leon.

“He was a really nice lad. He would do anything for anyone, and was really funny.”

James’ sister Alexandra and mother Catherine thanked Leon and Mike for installing the plaque, and said it had been nice to see it when they went to Spark:York with Alexandra’s daughter Lilly-Brooke, who was James’ niece and god-daughter.