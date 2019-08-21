COUNCIL bosses will be asked to approve a £100,000 bid to help save York’s high street.

The ‘My City Centre Project’ is a new consultation which would invite members of the public, businesses and other stakeholders to explore “how to respond to the unprecedented challenges facing the high street”.

Although York’s city centre is said to be performing comparatively well, the report has identified certain challenges including conflicts between users of bars and restaurants and the traditional family shopping centre.

The City of York Council consultation would aim to “balance the needs of visitors and residents”.

A report to next Thursday's executive meeting said: “The challenges in York have been masked as retail vacancies have remained comparatively low as the city’s successful evening and leisure economy drives many conversions to bars and restaurants.

“But they are not without social impacts, particularly the conflict between leisure visitors to the city and traditional family shoppers.

“These, and wider issues have been captured through early conversations with members of the community.

“The pressure of nationally set business rates are also leading to persistent city centre vacancies, as well as distant investors who offer over-inflated value expectations that are not attractive to independent retailers - making it difficult for local authority intervention.”

The report added that the council would bring in an external company to run the consultation, which would be paid half the £100,000 budget.

The consultation, if given the go-ahead at the executive meeting on August 28, would begin in December and finish in March 2020. The findings would then be published in June.

Councillor Andrew Waller, executive member for economic development and strategic planning, said: “York’s unique heritage, cultural attractions and independent shops mean our city centre is enjoying success in what is a difficult climate for the high street across the UK.

“Whilst York is the second-best high street in the country for occupancy, we are not immune to the challenges facing the high street, including how to make sure the city is secure and accessible to all, offers better-paid jobs and helps people to get around sustainably.

“The My City Centre consultation will ensure that all stakeholders, from residents and retailers to owners and developers, shape this vision.

“If approved, an engagement exercise following the principles of early and ongoing public involvement, pioneered on the Castle Gateway regeneration scheme, would begin in the new year.

“This would deliver a strategic vision for the city centre to guide future development, regeneration and investment decisions.”