MORE than a thousand cyclists are expected to take part as an annual race celebrates it's seventh year.

The Selby Three Swans Sportive, organised by Yorkshire Cancer Research in partnership with Selby Cycling Club and Inspiring healthy lifestyles, has to date raised more than £100,000 to fund vital research and services in the region.

This year, the popular bike ride has been included as one of the official church and community events supported by Selby District Council as part of its year-long celebrations marking 950 years since the abbey was founded.

Gavin Greatrex, from Sherburn in Elmet, is among those preparing to take part. The 83-year-old will be riding in memory of his daughter, Jennifer, who died from breast cancer in June at the age of 54.

Gavin said: “We all miss her so much, she was a lovely lass. A very loving, extrovert person who was well-liked.

"She loved running for charity and about five years ago she got into cycling too."

Gavin started cycling at the age of 68 and he has since taken part in numerous sportives and long-distance cycling challenges, including a 205km ride in the Pyrenees mountain range three times.

Gavin went on to say: "Cycling has made a new life for me. It’s made me feel young again, and I shall keep cycling as long as I can."

The Selby sportive will take place on Sunday September 1, with a choice of 30, 63 and 100 miles.

Entry prices range from £21 to £31 depending on the miles a participant wants to cover.

If you wish to take part in the race or need more information, you can find it at: www.ycr.org.uk/selbythreeswans.