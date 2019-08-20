A YORK glamping site has been nominated for a national business award.

York Holiday & Cycle Stop at Holtby has been shortlisted for the 'Budget With A Twist’ award at the eviivo Awards 2019.

Now in their sixth year, eviivo recognise the best of Britain’s world-class, and world-famous independent accommodation – from bed and breakfasts to vacation rentals and inns.

Ben Smith, of York Holiday and Cycle Stop, pictured, said: “At York Holiday & Cycle Stop we work so hard to give our guests a fantastic and unique experience.

“We are absolutely delighted to have that recognised through this shortlisting for the Budget With A Twist Award and hope we are successful on the night.”

Over the coming weeks, they will be judged by a panel of industry experts before the winners are announced at the annual eviivo Awards dinner on October 15 at the Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden, London.