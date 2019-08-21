YOUNG people are hoping to create a mural to commemorate the spate of river deaths in York earlier this year - and help raise awareness about river safety in the city.

Members of the National Citizen Service (NCS), a voluntary personal and social development programme in York, have been out in the city speaking to local businesses and members of the public about the effect the river tragedies had on the city.

Five people died over a three-week period in April in York's two rivers.

Spokesman for the group, Reece Baty, 18, from York, said the main issue for residents was a “perceived lack of awareness about the dangers of the river”.

The group has since been working in partnership with York Rescue Boat, local street rangers and City of York Council to help create an awareness campaign.

Reece, who is a pupil at York College, said: “We have been working with York Rescue Boats and with their support, we are going to create a portable information board about how to stay safe near the river.

“There will be several of them placed around the city centre so they are accessible to tourists and residents.

“We are also hoping, with permission of York council, to place a mural on Lendal Bridge that has symbols engraved on it to help raise awareness and remember those who lost their lives in April.

“Members of NCS have been handing information leaflets to the public this week and we have created a performance, that will be performed next week, to raise money for the non-government funded charity, York Rescue Boat.”

Reece added that the group is also creating educational materials to go into schools at the start of next term and hopes that in the long term, the council will install permanent warning signs near the rivers.

Cllr Denise Craghill, the council's executive member for housing and safer communities, said: “I’m very pleased that the NCS team has chosen to support the ongoing work of the River Safety Partnership to raise awareness of the dangers of the city’s rivers and to support the work of York Rescue Boat.

“We are working to support this initiative and I look forward to hearing about its progress and outcomes.”