THE Harrogate Autumn Flower Show is going back to the future.

A special display is being created to showcase a lost amusement park’s transformation into a botanical garden and beacon of biodiversity, 80 years after it closed.

Golden Acre Park opened in Leeds in 1932 as an American-style attraction with motor launches, rowing boats, miniature railway, open air swimming pool, helter-skelter and zoo, but closed in 1939.

It subsequently became a botanical garden and now a team from Leeds City Council is preparing to depict a section of rediscovered railway, once part of a fairground ride, complete with a pictorial meadow full of flowers, at the flower show.

Other attractions at the show, to be staged at the Great Yorkshire Showground between September 13 and 15, will include great ideas for beds and borders in Creative Spaces and a world-famous giant vegetable competition. For more information, go to www.flowershow.org.uk.