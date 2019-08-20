AN award-winning team of young people who have suffered homelessness is helping older residents to give their garden a makeover.

Young people from SASH, a charity which helps provide younger people with stable accommodation, and City of York Council staff, are working together on a project called Enable, which helps benefit older people in the community.

The latest project - which took place earlier this month - saw the team transform a tired piece of grass at the front entrance to Glen Lodge, the council’s independent living scheme with extra care in Heworth.

The team stripped away the overgrown turf and turned the plot into a colourful flower bed with lots of pollinating plants.

While the team worked, residents kept popping out to check on progress, bringing them hot and cold drinks as well as sharing their gardening knowledge with the young people.

These and other young volunteers give their time to help older people in York who struggle with jobs around the home and garden. In return, they have been learning new skills which will help them when they move into a place of their own.

Sheila Makin, one of Glen Lodge’s residents said: “It looks really lovely: it’s transformed the place.”

Liz Bratley, another Glen Lodge resident said: “It’s lovely to see young people being involved and being creative and constructive.”

Cllr Denise Craghill, executive member for housing and safer neighbourhoods, said: “For Enable to complete its 25th project in five years is certainly something to celebrate. It’s very fitting this has been marked with an inter-generational project also involving residents of Glen Lodge.”