PEOPLE looking for work are being invited to a major annual jobs fair in Selby next month.

The 9th Selby District Jobs Fair takes place on the afternoon of Thursday, September 26 at Selby College, where there is free parking and easy access.

Stands at the fair are already being snapped up, with companies and organisations which have already booked places including Drax Power, The NHS and Yorkshire Police.

Stephen Peal of PPS Power, who was one of the first to book a stand this year, said: “We have enjoyed attending this event for the last three years now and would love to make it a fourth.”

The company, which is based in Sherburn in Elmet and supplies standby power generating systems, prides itself on having a diverse workforce.

It aims to have at least 5 per cent of its workforce made up of apprentices, graduates or sponsored students on structured programmes within the next five years.

The fair is organised by Selby and Ainsty MP Nigel Adams, the college and Job Centre Plus.

A spokesperson said that for anyone seeking to further their career, find a job to earn extra money or get their first job, the fair was an excellent event to attend, with a wide range of jobs and career opportunities to choose from.

“There is no charge for a stand and events in previous years have proven popular with both the jobs seekers and the companies that have attended,” they added.

*Any employer wanting to attend should contact Mr Adams for further information by emailing Nigel.Adams.MP@Parliament.uk.