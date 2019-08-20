WHILE birdwatching, one York resident managed to photograph this usually nocturnal bird out and about during daylight hours.
The Press Camera Club member Josh Sherwin spotted this stunning barn owl in flight at Wheldrake Ings.
Josh, from the Chapelfields area of the city, said: “I took up bird watching to help me with my mental health and it has worked wonders.
"Just getting outdoors, and seeing things you wouldn’t normally see on your way to work. The weather being warm lately seems to have brought out the barn owls a lot earlier in the day.”
Josh’s photography page can be found on Facebook under the name ‘Josh Sherwin Photography’.
