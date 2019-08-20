FOUNDERS of a brewery are "thrilled" after winning an award from a global organisation.

Treboom Brewery, located in Beningbrough, were awarded a Great taste star for their lager, Trommel.

Co-founder of Treboom Brewery, Jane Blackman, said: "We are absolutely thrilled with the award.

"Achieving recognition for our products purely based on taste makes all the hard work worthwhile."

At 5%, Trommel is brewed in a German Kolsch style. Kolsch lagers are brewed in the same way as a standard lager. However, unlike standard lagers, they are made with a top fermenting ale yeast.

John Lewis, owner and head brewer, said: "We wanted to brew a refreshing lager people could drink on a hot day straight from the fridge, but which did not compromise on flavour.

"Kolsch, being a lager/ale hybrid, fitted the bill perfectly."

The lager was described by the judges as having a "juicy fresh flavour, with a good level of acidity."