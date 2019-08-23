"We wanted to move to Church Fenton to be at the heart of the action,” explained Paul Sherwood who is Business Development Manager for Seven Video Productions. The company has expanded recently and deals with clients across the UK and as far afield as New York. They operate from a base at Church Fenton airfield, just to the east of Leeds, which is now set to become a brand-new hub for creative industries.

Paul added: "The plans to open up more opportunities to bring in other creative businesses will develop a community that can thrive off each other. Our position right in the centre of the economic hubs of Leeds, Hull, York and Sheffield puts us in a strong position to reach out to lots of different clients.”

The Create Yorkshire development has been supported by Selby District Council, working alongside the land owner, Chris Makin. He explained: "We have the will, the expertise, and the capacity to create the Pinewood of the north here.” The site is already home to The Yorkshire Studios, which has been used recently for the ITV hit drama, Victoria.

Selby District Council's support for the venture also fits with work across the Leeds City Region to develop creative industries. "The move of Channel 4 to Leeds demonstrates the important role Yorkshire is going to play in the future of digital and creative industries,” explained Roger Marsh OBE, Chair of Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership. "These are highly-skilled, well-paid jobs."

That's echoed by Selby District Council's Executive member for economic development, Cllr David Buckle, "This development focuses on a sector of the UK economy that's growing fast, and now is a great time to be working with creative industries to make something really special for our area.”

www.selby.gov.uk/selby-district-means-opportunity-create-yorkshire