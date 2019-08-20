Once again, we see the dispiriting spectacle of a British Prime Minister being undermined and criticised by his/her colleagues. Do these people realise the damage they are doing by not supporting our chief representative in the EU negotiations? The impression is that we are weak and divided.

As for a no-deal Brexit, in any ‘divorce’ situation, the best way to reach a sensible and mutually beneficial agreement may be to convince the reluctant partner that while an amicable separation is preferable, either way, they sincerely intend to leave.