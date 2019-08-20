The Liberal Democrat-led council has agreed among its key priorities to deliver well paid jobs and an inclusive economy for York.

This is positive news after the past four years of the Lib Dems running the council with the Conservatives. In that time there was no interest in York’s economic growth, resulting in our city’s workers experiencing the biggest real terms wage drop in the country last year. It’s for this reason there is concern from Labour that this new priority will not be taken seriously.