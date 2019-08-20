A NORTH Yorkshire farmer has admitted three offences under the Wildlife & Countryside Act after being prosecuted by Natural England.
These offences included the creation of a track at Newtondale Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and significant earthworks and the felling and removal of trees and vegetation, without Natural England’s consent, a spokesperson for the organisation said.
These actions had a damaging effect on the woodland, mire and physiographic features of the SSSI, the spokesperson added.
At a hearing of York Magistrates Court, Brian Eddon, 50, from Pickering, pleaded guilty to three charges and was ordered to pay a fine and to make a contribution to Natural England’s costs.
Newtondale SSSI is one of the most important nature conservation sites in North Yorkshire and it is particularly noted for its post-glacial valley landscape with ancient woodlands and extensive semi-natural grassland and mire vegetation.
Adelle Rowe, Natural England’s area manager for Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire, commented: “When we find cases of damage, such as this, in some of England’s most important and iconic countryside, we will take action and prosecute those responsible. We take our role as a regulator seriously and we look forward to working with Mr Eddon in order to avoid damage to the SSSI in future.”
