A NEW Thai restaurant set to open in York will create 30 new jobs.

The Press reported in June that the former Gourmet Burger Kitchen restaurant in 7 Lendal is set to become Zaap Thai, a new street food bar that reflects the taste of Bangkok.

Head chef and owner, Ban Kaewkraikhot, created the chain company 17 years ago after moving to Leeds from Bangkok.

She said that since opening her first eatery, the chain has become an “accessible Thai fine-dining brand into the Yorkshire institution”, inspiring her to open a new site in York.

She added that the restaurant will offer a range of different jobs, ranging from management to waiting staff.

“We have been searching for a suitable spot to bring Zaap to York for two years now, and I believe we’ve found the perfect home at 7 Lendal,” she said.

“20 years ago, I could never have imagined just where my dreams would take me, but it turns out that the UK has welcomed Thai food with open arms.

“We cannot wait to introduce Zaap to the people of York and look forward to inviting them in for an authentic taste of Thailand, where street food is not just a meal, but a way of life.

“We chose York as we know what a fantastic city it is. The city has nothing like Zaap and we can’t wait to introduce Zaap to the people of York.”

Zaap will offer a range of lunch menus and daily deals, which will change every month.

Ban said that one of the highlights of their offering is their midweek lunch menu which presents diners with the choice of two courses for £10, or 3 for £12.95 and will run between Monday and Friday from 11am – 6pm daily.

A spokesman for the restaurant chain said they have yet to set a date for their Lendal branch to open to the public.