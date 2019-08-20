NORTHERN rail is offering train fares for as little as 10p.

The company announced yesterday that tens of thousands of advanced purchase 10p tickets are up for grabs.

The company has been unveiling 15 brand new trains on the Northern network, a £500 million investment that its says includes free WiFi, air conditioning, at seat charging and more spacious and comfortable carriages.

Now, with the summer coming to a close, it says it is has turned to giving customers more value with more than 80,000 10p tickets available to those using Northern’s services. Children will also travel half price, so the youngest customers can enjoy trips out for just 5p.

Tickets can be bought in advance from today, while all travel must take place between September 1-30.

David Brown, Northern’s managing director, said: “Now, with better trains already on the network, we want to celebrate the end of summer with an offer that gives thousands of people outstanding value travel. Tickets for 10p are available when booked in advance through the Northern website or app.”