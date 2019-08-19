A MAN was left with a fractured skull following an attack in York city centre.

Police want to speak the two men and a woman in these CCTV images released following a serious assault which took place at about 3.18am on Sunday at the taxi rank on Duncombe Place close to York Minster.

The attack resulted in a man sustaining a fractured skull and a woman received a black eye and a number of grazes and bruises.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers believe the three people in the images have information which would be vital to our investigation.

"Anyone who can identify the people pictured, or who has any information that would assist officers, is asked to contact police on 101, select option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference 11290151828.

"If you want to remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."