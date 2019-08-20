AN AFTERNOON tea will be hosted by a care home to allow members of the community to look around.
Stamford Bridge Beaumont, which provides care for 92 residents from respite to long-term stays, will be opening its doors to the community for an afternoon of entertainment.
Victoria Edwards, general manager at the care home, said: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day.”
Guests will have the chance to meet the team and tour the home on Saturday, August 31, between 10am-4pm.