TWO people were assaulted outside a cinema in York.

It happened at about 10.20pm on July 23 outside Vue cinema on Clifton Moor, North Yorkshire Police said.

A spokesperson for the force explained: "A group of youths and an adult male had waited outside the cinema for four people who the youths had had an encounter with earlier that evening.

"The offenders surrounded the victims as they left the cinema, one of the group was surrounded and assaulted by the youths and the adult male. A female victim was also assaulted when trying to aid her friend.

"One of the victim’s received a minor injuries to his face."

The force is now appealing for witnesses and information.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 685 Hepworth, or email Ben.Hepworth@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190134112.