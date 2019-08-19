POLICE are investigating after a break-in at school in York.

North Yorkshire Police said that they received a report that an unknown male entered Archbishop Holgate School on Saturday by forcing open a ground floor window.

The force said: "They have caused damage within the building and have taken a money box and number of wrenches. It is thought the wrenches have been used to steal a bike.

"The bike is a male frame Boardman Pro 2017 in black, 53cm carbon frame, carbon forks and hydraulic brakes and puncture-proof tyres.

"The bike has a 'Rex' bike security tracking ‘pin’ device locked to the frame. This is the second bike theft in a number of days from the location."

Officers are currently looking into this incident and reviewing CCTV. If you have any further information please contact them 101 or Crimestoppers quote reference number 12190151203.