A CYCLIST was injured in a crash with a car in a North Yorkshire town.

It happened at around 4.45pm on yesterday (August 18) on Harrogate's York Place at its junction with Station Parade, North Yorkshire Police said.

The car was travelling in the direction of Knaresborough Road and the cyclist was travelling from the direction of Station Parade, the force added.

It is appealing to anyone who saw either the black car or the cyclist prior to the crash or saw the collision itself to get in touch.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The cyclist, a 16-year-old boy from Harrogate, was treated for slight injuries at Harrogate District Hospital and discharged. The driver of the car a man from Harrogate, was uninjured."

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for TC117 Steve James of Harrogate Roads Policing Group or email steve.james117@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference 12190152183.