I support the idea of visitors to York being asked to make a small contribution to the cost of keeping York centre clean and safe (Does York need a tourist tax? August 5). I understand businesses already pay business rates and they will say that’s enough. But money is diverted from the upkeep of the suburbs, where residents also pay tax to the council and deserve their areas also to be looked after.

Take a look at the Leeman Road area - specifically the ‘alley gated areas’. These were a great idea but appear to have been abandoned and allowed to become overgrown weed-covered wastelands!