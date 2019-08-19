I support the idea of visitors to York being asked to make a small contribution to the cost of keeping York centre clean and safe (Does York need a tourist tax? August 5). I understand businesses already pay business rates and they will say that’s enough. But money is diverted from the upkeep of the suburbs, where residents also pay tax to the council and deserve their areas also to be looked after.
Take a look at the Leeman Road area - specifically the ‘alley gated areas’. These were a great idea but appear to have been abandoned and allowed to become overgrown weed-covered wastelands!
City of York Council please spend some money here, before the damage being caused costs you even more to rectify.
C Hutchinson, Garfield Terrace, Leeman Road, York
A false alarm is better than a fatality
It is unfortunate that the new fire alarms installed in Shambles have had a few glitches (Fire alarm row in historic spot, August 14) but it’s far better to have false alarms than a fatality or serious fire. Shambles is one of the most famous and most photographed streets in England. Yes, the false fire alarms are an inconvenience to shopholders, but nothing more. People and property come before financial gain.
D M Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York
