Recent comments by Andrew Waller, City of York Council’s executive member for economy and strategic planning, will have provided none of the assurances that local market traders are looking for from the council (Changes must not worry stallholders, The Press, August 9).

What market traders on Jubbergate want to know at a minimum is that they have security beyond Christmas. In business terms, the 19 weeks between then and now is not long to be able to plan, stock and build their trading plans for 2020.