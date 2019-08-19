Recent comments by Andrew Waller, City of York Council’s executive member for economy and strategic planning, will have provided none of the assurances that local market traders are looking for from the council (Changes must not worry stallholders, The Press, August 9).
What market traders on Jubbergate want to know at a minimum is that they have security beyond Christmas. In business terms, the 19 weeks between then and now is not long to be able to plan, stock and build their trading plans for 2020.
We need to see the needs and priorities of market traders considered first and foremost. As well as this, those planning changes should ensure that the voice of traders is not only listened to, but that their views are a major consideration in the plans to upgrade utilities on site. The traders cannot simply be flung out at short notice and their livelihoods disregarded by the decision makers that seem intent on dragging their heels and obfuscating at each turn.
I hope traders can gain these assurances from the executive member at the earliest opportunity.
Cllr Danny Myers,
Leader of the Labour Group,
St Olave’s Road, York