A FEMALE passenger died in a motorbike crash in East Yorkshire at the weekend.

Humberside Police said the collision, involving a Volkswagen Polo and a Kawasaki motorbike, happened yesterday (August 18) near Driffield on the A614 close to the junction with the B1249 Scarborough Road at around 4.30pm.

A 57-year-old woman from West Yorkshire, who was riding pillion on the bike, died at the scene, the force added.

It said the man who was riding the motorbike sustained serious but non life threatening injuries, while the driver of the car was unhurt.

The force is appealing for witnesses to the crash.

Anyone who saw anything should contact Humberside Police quoting log 441 of 18/08/19.