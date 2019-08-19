A NORTH Yorkshire police officer has thanked a mystery person for their "lovely" random gesture.

PC Barker tweeted a picture showing a bunch of flowers left on a police car in Acomb as he turned out for his first job on Sunday evening.

He said: "Well this was a lovely site as I turned out to my first job this evening. A random gesture from a person unknown. I would like to assume that whoever left this today had PC Harper in mind. Whoever you are thank you #Acomb."

PC Andrew Harper, 28, died on Thursday in Berkshire when he was dragged along the road by a vehicle.