THE parents and friends of a York soldier who died in Afghanistan are preparing to set off on the Cleveland Way next weekend to raise money for the charity Combat Stress.

Lance Bombardier Matthew Hatton, of Haxby, died ten years ago last Tuesday, when he and two other British troops were caught in a double explosion in Afghanistan’s Helmand province whilst securing the area ahead of presidential and local elections.

His parents Phil and Jill marked the anniversary by spending the day at the White Horse of Sutton Bank, which was one of Matt’s favourite places.

Now they are set to take on the 109-mile trek from Helmsley to Filey with a group of his friends.

The walk, which starts at 9am on Saturday at Helmsley Castle car park, will pass the White Horse on the first day.

Matt's friend Matt Segar said: "We’re all looking forward to that bit, although I’m sure it will be a bit emotional, and a tough reminder of why we’re doing this challenge.

"We’re all now excited about getting out and doing something which we know Matt himself would have loved to have done.

"It’s good to have got in a few training walks but I’m sure the back to back days of walking the equivalent of 4 marathons will still be quite a test.

"We’ll all be in our Combat Stress T-shirts and looking forward to spreading the word of the incredible work they do for the mental health of veterans.

"Hopefully there will be plenty of people out on the trails and so we’ll be carrying collection buckets and details of the charity as we go and hoping that people will come up and say 'hi' as we make our way around.

"So far we’ve raised £2,500 for the walk and appreciate anything that anyone can afford to donate and support our efforts."

*To support the walkers, go to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/TeamHatts