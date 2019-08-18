A TRAFFIC policeman who suffered a broken leg in an assault earlier this month seems to be recovering well.
TC David Minto sustained "complex fractures" to his fibula and tibia in an incident in Boroughbridge during a nightshift.
He said at the time that he had had surgery and there were months of rehabilitation ahead of him.
Acting Inspector Paul Cording tweeted today that he had had a quick catch up with TC Minto, who seemed to be recovering well.
He added that he had dropped off some goodies from colleagues, including Welsh cakes and brownies.