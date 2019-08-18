YORK City's sudden winning streak has been hailed by the Archbishop of York with the cry: "We are York! We are York! We are York."
Dr John Sentamu, who is patron of the club, tweeted his joy today in the wake of yesterday's 2-0 victory over Leamington at Bootham Crescent - its third win on the spin, which keeps it top of the National League North table.
He tweeted: "Very proud of you Minster Men! We are York! We are York! We are York!
"Get the song out loud and clear! And stay top of the League: Composure! Pace! Attacking Football! And playing it Wide and on the Ground! With You! Sentamu."