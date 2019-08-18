Paul White’s incredible half century for Yorkshire Gentlemen

CRICKET lover Paul White has celebrated a unique half century - as the scorer for a cricket club near York.

Paul White, from Riccall, has been scorer for the Yorkshire Gentlemen’s Cricket Club, based at Escrick, for an astonishing 50 years.

He first took an interest in the club in 1959 and ten years later was offered the chance to take over the scoring, and he has continued to this day.

To mark the milestone, the Gents - one of the oldest amateur clubs in the sport - presented Paul with a specially commissioned portrait during their home match with Radley Rangers this weekend.

The portrait will hang in the pavilion alongside two eminent former members, Lord Hawke and Jack Elmhirst.

Club president Richard Head said Paul did more than just score. "On match days, he opens up the pavilion, greets visiting teams, runs the bar and assists the caterers, tidies up and closes the pavilion and so is the last to leave," he said.

"We wanted to mark his special 50 not out for the club and his portrait will now, like Paul, be an integral part of the Yorkshire Gentlemen’s Cricket Club.”