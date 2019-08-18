TWO York Normandy veterans are returning home from Edinburgh after attending successful performances of a play based on their D-Day experiences.
Ken Cooke and Ken Smith made special appearances and met audiences at two performances of Bomb Happy, which features the first hand testimonies of the pair and three other York veterans, George Meredith, Dennis Haydock and Bert Barritt.
The play is being performed until August 25 at Venue 210 Army@TheFringe, an Army reserve which has been transformed into a Fringe Venue by the Army in Scotland at 89 East Claremont Street.
Ken Cooke's son Stephen said it had been a 'great two days at Bomb Happy , superb play and cast and massive support from everyone we have met,' adding that LNER had been looking after them really well on their journeys to and from the Scottish capital