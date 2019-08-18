A WOMAN who who gives road safety talks to children and teenagers after being left paralysed when she was hit by a van is to receive a Chief Constable's Commendation.

Lauren Doherty, from Knaresborough, was injured as she crossed a road ten years ago, spent 16 months in hospital and was told she'd never be able to breathe independently.

She proved doctors wrong, and has since used her experience to set up Lauren Doherty Road Safety Talks and remind hundreds of young people about the dangers of the road.

Acting Inspector Paul Cording originally nominated her for the annual North Yorkshire Police awards, but after a review she is now set to receive a Chief Constable's Commendation instead.

Insp Cording visited Lauren yesterday to share the news with her and her family, and invite them to Harrogate Police Station on October 22 to be presented with the award by North Yorkshire Chief Constable Lisa Winward.

He tweeted later it had been a pleasure to give her the 'fantastic news,' adding: "She really is a truly inspirational lady."

The Chief Constable has tweeted today: "So proud of you Lauren and looking forward to meeting you to say thank you in person."

Meanwhile, Lauren has also been asked to be a guest speaker at the National Women in Policing conference in November, where the theme will be 'personal resilience.'