A MAN and his dog were rescued by firefighters after a fire in a kitchen early today.
Crews from Filey and Scarborough went to the fire in a first floor flat in Falsgrave Road, Scarborough, at just after 3.30am, said North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service.
The fire, believed to have been caused by a pan being left unattended, caused smoke damage to the flat, and a man in his 30s and a Border Collie dog were rescued.
The man was given a precautionary check-up for smoke inhalation by ambulance crews.
Smoke detectors were fitted and raised the alarm to other residents in the building