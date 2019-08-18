POLICE arrested three drivers last night after they failed drug and drink tests on North Yorkshire's roads.
Officers tweeted that they stopped one driver on his way to work in Norton, near Malton, because his brake light was out.
He failed a drug wipe for cannabis and 'also has his next joint rolled up ready to smoke in the car!'
In Scarborough, a driver failed a roadside breath test and then provided an evidential reading of over twice the legal drink drive limit and will be charged today. He will be also be dealt with for possession of class A drugs.
Police tweeted that a driver in Hunmanby, near Filey, was 'treating the area like a racetrack' and failed a drug wipe for cannabis.
The driver's car was also seized for lack of insurance.
