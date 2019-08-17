DOZENS of bus passengers have been stranded at Malton on their way back to York from Scarborough, a woman has claimed tonight.

Terri Raddings, of Leeds, said a bus load of Coastliner passengers had reached Malton bus station when they were told to get off by the driver.

She said the driver said he had completed his hours and could not go any further, and suggested that a driver shortage meant there was no one else able to take over.

She claimed about 100 passengers had originally been stranded but some travelling to Leeds had been able to get on a bus from Whitby, but some people were having to stand all the way because it was so full.

She said about 30-40 passengers heading to York had been unable to get and remained stranded.

She claimed there were no management people at Malton to explain how or when they would be getting back, and said people could not afford to go and catch a train instead.

Coastliner has tweeted: "We're really sorry that the 19:21 from Malton to Leeds hasn't run this evening. Unfortunately, one of our drivers has had to go home sick, meaning there was no driver to take the bus to Leeds.

"If you're waiting at Malton, please hang tight - the 20:21 is running on time."

It later added: "We're really sorry, but the 21:15 from Leeds to Malton won't be running this evening. The 20:15 and 22:15 are running on time - sincere apologies for any inconvenience."