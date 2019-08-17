RARE sheep, classic cars and a brass band have all played staring roles in a village show near York this afternoon.
The Poppleton Village Show took place on and around the village green in Upper Poppleton.
Visitors could have tea on the green while listening to music by the Ebor Brass Band, wander round stalls selling plants, jewellery, cakes and crafts or take part in a treasure hunt.
Poppleton rare sheep breeder Alfred Pink displayed some of his Ryeland sheep, including a ram called Yogi who won the title supreme champion at last year's Royal Lincolnshire Show.
There was a display of MGs, Jaguars and other classic cars, and also an array of motorbikes on the edge of the green, while local halls hosted displays of flowers, fruit and vegetables.