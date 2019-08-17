MOTORISTS and bus passengers have again faced congestion and delays on the A64 near York today, with long queues developing on the eastbound carriageway near the Grimston Bar roundabout.
The usual Saturday traffic heading for the coast has been joined by people trying to get to BBC Countryfile Live at Castle Howard.
Coastliner apologised to a woman who tweeted that the delay to one of its buses meant she would miss a pre-booked train, and have to pay more for a different one.
The firm tweeted: "We are working as hard as we can to keep buses running on time but the A64 is a difficult road, especially on summer Saturdays and with big events on such as Countryfile. Our drivers will he trying their best to get you there on time."
A campaign backed by The Press has been calling for the A64 east of York to be dualled but it emerged earlier this year that extra costs caused by the need to build new bridges meant dualling might no longer be viable.