A CYCLIST will attempt to break the cycling speed record of more than 167mph at an airfield near York this weekend.

Neil Campbell will travel so fast at Elvington Airfield on his custom-built bike that he may need a parachute to help him come to a halt in just 400 metres.

He will also be wearing a new airbag suit to help protect him from injury if he comes off his bike.

The 45-year-old European cycling speed record holder, who is initially tethered to a Porsche pace car to help him build up his speed, is then disconnected and pedals to maintain his speed over a 100-metre section.

Neil, who has long wanted to break the record, set in 1995, has said he felt apprehensive ahead of the attempt, as it was not certain he would have enough distance to achieve top speed and brake safely, and much could go wrong.

He has also said that the runway surface was rough, and the bike was therefore fitted with big tyres and chunky forks and designed specifically for the runway.

The weekend also features the motorcycle wheelie world championship and land speed records for motorbikes and other vehicles.

The rider that travels fastest in the Motorcycle Wheelie World Championship for a kilometre wheelie will be the winner.