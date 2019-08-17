News Van driver arrested in Norton after failing roadside drug test By Mike Laycock Chief reporter A van stopped by police - the driver failed a drug test 0 comment A VAN driver was arrested after failing a roadside drug test by police last night in Norton, near Malton. An officer tweeted that the test showed evidence of cocaine and the driver was facing a 'nervous wait' after a blood sample was sent for analysis. 0 comment Sorry, an error occurred. Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment