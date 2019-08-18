AN AIRMAN who flew 31 harrowing missions during the Second World War has been back inside a Halifax bomber - more than 74 years after the end of the conflict.

Flying Officer Douglas Petty, 96, of York, visited the restored aircraft at the Yorkshire Air Museum at Elvington, prior to its hosting of the Allied Air Forces Memorial Day next month.

The Normandy veteran was able to show museum volunteers what he did to release bombs which were not fully released.

A museum spokesman said Doug trained during the war as a Flight Engineer and joined a crew of Canadian airmen with 429 RCAF based at RAF Leeming.

“Doug and his crew survived 31 harrowing missions, including a daring daylight raid over Normandy during the D-Day invasion, attacking a major German Communications hub on June 10,” he said.

“For this, Doug received the Legion d’Honneur from the French Government, presented appropriately at RAF Leeming.”

Museum trustee Rachel Semlyen, who invited Doug, said that one of the reasons the museum and Allied Air Forces Memorial was formed there on the former RAF Elvington base was to commemorate and honour the squadrons and airmen who flew from all across the county and beyond.

“We have had hundreds of veterans visit and indeed help us over the years, but of course there are sadly few still surviving now,” she said.

“It was indeed lovely to have Doug with us once again and some of our visitors unexpectedly benefited from chatting to Doug.”

The spokesman said the Allied Air Forces Memorial Day, which takes place on Sunday, September 1, would feature a colourful Parade of National and Regional Service Association Standards and the Commemoration Service in the Canadian Memorial Hangar would offer an opportunity to reflect on the service and sacrifice of over 55,000 aircrew who did not return from Bomber Command operations.

There would also be a flypast by the spectacular Douglas Dakota aircraft, synonymous with the invasion leading to the Liberation of Europe.