A MAN whose vicious attack left a woman needing emergency surgery for internal injuries has been jailed.

Mark David Simmons, 35, kicked the woman in the stomach and punched and slapped her when they were at a York city centre hotel in the early hours of August 4 last year.

Hotel security staff found her distressed and in pain and arranged for her to be taken to York Hospital.

Simmons, of Prospect Park, Scarborough, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and assault and was jailed for 20 months.

He was also banned from contacting the woman or her family for seven years.

Detective Constable Tracey Brewster of Scarborough CID praised the victim’s courage.

“She was exposed to a horrific level of violence and will forever carry the physical and mental scars Simmons inflicted upon her,” she said. “I can only hope that the sentence handed to Simmons today allows her and her family to move on to more positive times."

She said the case sent a message: “To victims, I hope it gives confidence and reassurance to come forward to police and make a report. To perpetrators of violence, be assured we will do everything in our power to ensure you are put before the courts and justice is served.”