A BEER from York has been named the best of its kind in the country in a prestigious industry competition.
Brew York's Empress Tonkoko beer has been named best wood-aged beer in the UK in the World Beer Awards 2019.
The pub also won awards for the two other beers it entered into the competition, with its Goose Willis receiving a gold award in the UK sour beer category, and Imperial Tonkoko receiving a silver award in the UK flavoured stout category.
Lee Grabham, co-owner of Brew York, in Walmgate, said: “We’re delighted, having entered three beers into the awards, to have received three awards. To win the wood-aged category, which is particularly prestigious, was hugely gratifying.
"The original Tonkoko packs a whole lot of flavour . We also did a bigger version of the beer and it has been incredibly popular.”