SCAFFOLDING is set to be put up on an historic building in York.

A planning application has been submitted for temporary scaffolding to be constructed on one side of the Park Inn Hotel building, above Piccolino and the Spar convenience store on Ouse Bridge.

The scaffolding needs to go up so that the building can be inspected for repair work, according to a planning statement.

The application says the building dates back to 1911 and is Grade II-listed.

It adds: “As the scaffolding system will bridge over the existing public footpath, the contractor will seek permission from the highways authority prior to any works commencing.

“The building is three storey comprising of retail businesses on the ground floor with hotel accommodation to the upper floors.

“The building was constructed circa 1911 in orange-red brickwork in English garden wall bond window detailing consists of orange gauged brickwork window arches with buff terracotta dressings, pilasters, cornice and parapet coping.”

The upper floors of the building are part of the Park Inn Hotel - part of which faces on to the river Ouse.

The scaffolding will enable contractors to survey the building and assess any work needed where necessary.