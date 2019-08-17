A MUM left devastated by the death of her son to a rare disease - and whose daughter suffers from the same condition - has raised more than £6,000 for a vital charity.

Claire Walters, from Acomb, York, lost her son Leo, 11, to Juvenile Huntington’s Disease last October.

She said her world “fell apart” and that the last nine months had been “terrible”.

But the family has since completed several charitable challenges to raise money for Martin House, a hospice that helps and supports children with life-limiting conditions and supported Leo over a number of years.

“I still look at photos in the living room of Leo and expect him to come through the door,” said Claire.

“It’s been a horrific year but I am determined to raise money for the charity and for Leo.”

Claire’s daughter, Beth, 23, also suffers from Juvenile Huntington’s Disease.

She said that Beth is doing well at the moment - but that that they cherish every moment with her.

“Beth is very strong,” said Claire. “We are so proud of her and we will keep on enjoying special moments and donating to Martin House.

“If we can donate to help further research into the disease, one day it could stop people suffering with it.”

Claire and her friend Debbie Embleton took on the Three Peaks Challenge in June - which took the family’s fundraising total to £6,549.

Claire said that Debbie had been her “rock” throughout the last year.

Now she has nominated her for this year’s York Community Pride Awards, in the person of the year category.

Clair Holdsworth, director of care at Martin House, said: “Our thoughts are with Claire and her family following the death of Leo.

“We are incredibly touched that she has raised so much money for Martin House, and would like to say a huge thank you to her.”