A FAMILY-run organisation have been working with the region’s ambulance service to support their project.
Harrogate-based Yorkshire Care Equipment, a mobility and care organisation, have supplied Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) with over 50 Raizer emergency lifting chairs.
YAS and NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) have started a project that aims to get people who have fallen back on their feet as soon as possible. The Raizer chairs are part of this project which provides staff with appropriate lifting equipment and focuses on improving residents’ experience.
Karen Owens, Director of Urgent Care and Integration at YAS NHS Trust, said: “Feedback from the care home staff and residents described the Raizer chair as something which will help staff move people safely and will give staff the confidence to assess injury prior to making the decision to moving someone.”
Steve Ellis, Yorkshire Care’s Raizer specialist, said: “When we worked with YAS last year, we knew that the Raizer could make a real difference to the level of care they were providing.”