EXCITED residents turned out in force as a golden double decker visited the city.

Slimming World, who this year celebrate their 50th anniversary, have organised for a golden double decker bus to tour the UK in Ireland to commemorate the milestone, and the bus recently paid a visit to York.

As part of the events, guests were invited to watch live cookery demonstrations and sample some of Slimming World’s recipes.

Any visitors could also pick up a goody bag and a selection of recipe cards.

Slimming World consultant, Caroline Kitching, supports over 90 people in Stamford Bridge to lose weight each week and was part of the special team meeting members of the public.

She said: “It was great to get out into the community and show the people of York and surrounding areas what Slimming World is all about.

To track the bus as it tours the country and find out more about the Golden Summer of Celebration visit: www.slimmingworld.uk.uk/golden.